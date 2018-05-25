Hawks to meet State Security Agency over alleged data leak on traffic fines site

Thousands of South Africans' information, including identity document numbers, may have been leaked.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks are expected to meet with the State Security Agency on Friday to confirm whether there's been a data leak compromising personal information of users of the traffic fine website, Viewfines.co.za.

The State Security Agency is expected to brief the Hawks' cybercrime unit on the outcome of a preliminary report which was concluded yesterday.

The Hawks say that this is something they view as serious and worrying.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says that if the leak is found to be true, measures need to be put in place to step up security.

“This talks to the security of this company.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)