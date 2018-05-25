Hawks probe alleged investment fraud scheme
It's understood members of the public are being targetted by BTC Global to invest with promises of 2% interest per day, 14% a week and ultimately 50% every month.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks are investigating an alleged investment fraud scheme with more than 28,000 investors believed to have suffered collective losses of more than R1 billion.
It's understood members of the public are being targetted by Bitcaw Trading Company - also known as BTC Global - to invest with promises of 2% interest per day, 14% a week and ultimately 50% every month.
Payments were allegedly made every Monday and some of the investors did get a return in terms of the agreement, however, the payments suddenly dried up.
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “There are many people who were part of these scams, so we are making an appeal for those who have not come forward to do so.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
