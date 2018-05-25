Hawks foil cash-in-transit heist, arrest 3 suspects in Pretoria

Police from various units swooped on a house in Pretoria which led to a police chase and a shoot-out.

PRETORIA - The Hawks in Gauteng say they foiled a planned cash-in-transit heist with the arrest of three suspects whom they believe were en route to execute a cash van robbery on the N4 highway on Thursday night.

Police from various units swooped on a house in Pretoria which led to a police chase and a shoot-out.

The breakthrough follows several heists over the last week and growing public concern that the police appear unable to tackle these crimes.

The Hawks’ Ndivhuwo Mulamu says detectives received information which led them to a house in Queenswood.

She says that three suspects fled the scene but crashed their car into another motorist before a shoot-out took place.

“Three suspects were arrested. Two of them were injured during the shoot-out. They were taken to a nearby hospital. We also took another person in to try and determine his link to the case.”

Mulamu has denied reports that a homeowner was mistakenly killed during their operation.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)