Hawks foil cash-in-transit heist, arrest 3 suspects in Pretoria
Police from various units swooped on a house in Pretoria which led to a police chase and a shoot-out.
PRETORIA - The Hawks in Gauteng say they foiled a planned cash-in-transit heist with the arrest of three suspects whom they believe were en route to execute a cash van robbery on the N4 highway on Thursday night.
Police from various units swooped on a house in Pretoria which led to a police chase and a shoot-out.
The breakthrough follows several heists over the last week and growing public concern that the police appear unable to tackle these crimes.
The Hawks’ Ndivhuwo Mulamu says detectives received information which led them to a house in Queenswood.
She says that three suspects fled the scene but crashed their car into another motorist before a shoot-out took place.
“Three suspects were arrested. Two of them were injured during the shoot-out. They were taken to a nearby hospital. We also took another person in to try and determine his link to the case.”
Mulamu has denied reports that a homeowner was mistakenly killed during their operation.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Moyane demands immediate start to disciplinary probe
-
Gordhan: SA Express grounding a consequence of state capture
-
Joburg residents warned to expect water, electricity tariff hikes
-
Ramaphosa gazettes terms of reference for probe into Sars
-
CAA: It will take months before SA Express can fly again
-
Vehicles torched, roads closed as protests continue in CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.