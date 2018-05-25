Harvey Weinsten out on $1m bail

The disgraced US film producer’s lawyer says he plans to plead not guilty to the three criminal charges against him.

NEW YORK - Harvey Weinsten has been released on bail of $1 million after he handed himself over to authorities on Friday afternoon.

Weinstein was officially charged after dozens of women have made allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against him, giving rise to the “me too movement."

He arrived at the police station in Lower Manhattan in the morning local time to shouts from people who’d gathered to witness this moment after months of stories being heard in the public realm about his alleged misconduct with multiple women.

Weinstein was later seen smiling as he escorted the station in handcuffs.

The 66-year-old producer faces two counts of rape and one count of criminal sexual act against two women in 2004 and 2013.

Prosecutors have not identified the women involved. Weinstein is out now on bail and wearing a monitoring device.

His lawyers say they intend to move quickly to dismiss the charges.