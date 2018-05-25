Hadebe appointment as permanent Eskom CEO welcomed

While Phakamani Hadebe has been described as the right man for the job, Eskom has a history of controversial CEOs in just the past few years.

JOHANNESBURG – The appointment of Phakamani Hadebe as Eskom's permanent CEO has been widely welcomed, with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan giving him the stamp of approval to turn things around at the ailing power utility.

Hadebe was appointed earlier this year in an acting position when a new board was selected, following widespread controversy and corruption allegations, some involving the Gupta family.

Eskom has had several CEOs in the past few years and many have found themselves in tricky situations regarding allegations of state capture.

Former CEO Brian Dames - who was at the helm of the power utility between 2010 and 2013 - recently admitted to meeting the Guptas during his tenure.

But Dames also pointed fingers at former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba's board for bringing poor governance to the parastatal.

Collin Matjila became CEO for 2014 followed by Tshediso Matona, who revealed how, despite cash injections to keep power plants running, Eskom had allegedly instituted a culture of deferred maintenance on its power plants.

Then came Brian Molefe - who resigned, then retired, then took early retirement - and is now fighting in court to avoid paying back his pension payout.

However, Molefe's time at Eskom between 2015 and 2016 has been characterised by his relationship with the Gupta’s and dodgy deals with Gupta owned Trillian and consultancy firm McKinsey.

Then Matshela Koko stepped in for a brief period as well as Sean Maritz. Both men faced serious allegations.

Now it will be up to Hadebe to set a new precedent at Eskom.

