Gordhan wants all SOE forensic reports to be made public

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says that the public has the right to know what forensic investigations have found and who’s responsible for any potential wrongdoing.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is ushering in a new era of transparency at state-owned companies.

He wants all forensic reports concerning state-owned enterprises to be made public.

Gordhan on Thursday confirmed the appointment of new boards at Transnet, Denel and SA Express.

The minister says that the public has the right to know what forensic investigations have found and who’s responsible for any potential wrongdoing.

He’s expecting the newly appointed boards to give back any money stolen through state capture and ensure criminal charges are laid, where appropriate.

“There have been major transactions running into hundreds of billions of rand at state-owned entities which have very questionable processes.”

Last week, the Public Enterprises Department advertised for candidates to serve on the boards of SOEs. Gordhan says he wants to build a new database of potential candidates to replace those who don’t live up to expectations.

He says it’s clear the existing database has been “contaminated”.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)