Gordhan: SA Express grounding a consequence of state capture
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed on Thursday the embattled carrier paid over R5.7 million to the Gupta-linked Trillian capital without following due process.
JOHANNESBURG – Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the grounding of SA Express is a classic example of the impact that corruption has had on some of the country's national assets.
“That’s one of the consequences of the capture process that you have had recycling of board members, dubious contracts signed with no transparency.”
The civil aviation's authority has suspended its operating license with immediate effect following an audit of the airline.
The authority suspended certificates of airworthiness for nine of the airline's 21 aircraft.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
