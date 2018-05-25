France's Macron vows to invest nearly R1bn in African technology
French president Emmanuel Macron made the announcement to chief executives of the world biggest technology firms at the technology for good summit in Paris.
PRETORIA - Ensuring a good news item for Africa Day, French president Emmanuel Macron has promised to plough nearly R1 billion into African technology start-ups.
He made the announcement to chief executives of the world biggest technology firms at the Technology for Good summit in Paris.
Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg was among those who spoke at the Technology for Good summit in Paris, where Macron said his country had been too hesitant about supporting the burgeoning start ups from Africa.
Zuckerberg has been pushing others to join in backing African advancement in technology and artificial intelligence.
He’s also spearheading efforts in Europe to have digital companies pay tax at source and contribute to the societies in which they operate.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in World
-
Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean
-
Search for MH370 to end
-
Two men set off bomb in restaurant in Canada, 15 wounded - authorities
-
The chemicals that were harming the ozone layer are back
-
Capitalism's greatest weakness? It confuses price with value
-
Investigators identify Russian military unit in downing of MH17
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.