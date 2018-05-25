France's Macron vows to invest nearly R1bn in African technology

French president Emmanuel Macron made the announcement to chief executives of the world biggest technology firms at the technology for good summit in Paris.

PRETORIA - Ensuring a good news item for Africa Day, French president Emmanuel Macron has promised to plough nearly R1 billion into African technology start-ups.

He made the announcement to chief executives of the world biggest technology firms at the Technology for Good summit in Paris.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg was among those who spoke at the Technology for Good summit in Paris, where Macron said his country had been too hesitant about supporting the burgeoning start ups from Africa.

Zuckerberg has been pushing others to join in backing African advancement in technology and artificial intelligence.

He’s also spearheading efforts in Europe to have digital companies pay tax at source and contribute to the societies in which they operate.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)