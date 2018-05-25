Popular Topics
Former Grassy Park police captain gets 7 years behind bars for fraud

The man had been arrested in 2014. His co-accused died during the trial but his partner was sentenced on Thursday.

one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A former Grassy Park police captain has been sentenced to seven years in prison for fraud.

The man had been arrested in 2014. His co-accused died during the trial but his partner was sentenced on Thursday.

The pair came under investigation after reports emerged of them forging documents, taking money handed in as exhibits and replacing them with counterfeit notes.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana says: “In a bid to rid the service of corruption, two captains of the Grassy Park SAPS were charged with fraud and forgery in 2014, after reports emerged of them forging documents, taking money handed in as exhibits and replacing it with counterfeit notes.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

