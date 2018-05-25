DA's Madikizela keen to deal with WC leadership issues now

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

DA's Madikizela keen to deal with WC leadership issues now

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) highest decision-making body will meet next month to decide whether to show the door to two more people in top leadership positions.

FILE: Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
FILE: Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) highest decision-making body will meet next month to decide whether to show the door to two more people in top leadership positions.

Matzikama Mayor Rhenda Stephan and Stellenbosch council Speaker Donovan Joubert have had to submit reasons to the DA’s federal executive as to why they shouldn't resign from their positions.

This comes after the DA caucuses in their regions lost confidence in them.

Stephan and Joubert aren't the only DA members in trouble.

Knysna deputy mayor Peter Myers was shown the door in October after council voted to remove him. Myers is currently going through a disciplinary hearing.

Evert Manuel resigned as Berg River mayor earlier this week, before a council meeting to discuss his removal. The DA's Fedex has given him time to submit reasons why his membership shouldn't be terminated, amid allegations he encouraged fellow members to leave the party.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he'd rather deal with problems now than closer to the elections.

“We can't afford people in the DA now that cannot be trusted. We’ll rather deal with them now and make sure we strengthen your structures and municipalities, so that you go to elections with a team of trusted lieutenants.”

Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is challenging the DA's decision to rescind her membership in court.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA