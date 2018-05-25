DA's Madikizela keen to deal with WC leadership issues now
The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) highest decision-making body will meet next month to decide whether to show the door to two more people in top leadership positions.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) highest decision-making body will meet next month to decide whether to show the door to two more people in top leadership positions.
Matzikama Mayor Rhenda Stephan and Stellenbosch council Speaker Donovan Joubert have had to submit reasons to the DA’s federal executive as to why they shouldn't resign from their positions.
This comes after the DA caucuses in their regions lost confidence in them.
Stephan and Joubert aren't the only DA members in trouble.
Knysna deputy mayor Peter Myers was shown the door in October after council voted to remove him. Myers is currently going through a disciplinary hearing.
Evert Manuel resigned as Berg River mayor earlier this week, before a council meeting to discuss his removal. The DA's Fedex has given him time to submit reasons why his membership shouldn't be terminated, amid allegations he encouraged fellow members to leave the party.
DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he'd rather deal with problems now than closer to the elections.
“We can't afford people in the DA now that cannot be trusted. We’ll rather deal with them now and make sure we strengthen your structures and municipalities, so that you go to elections with a team of trusted lieutenants.”
Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is challenging the DA's decision to rescind her membership in court.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Moyane demands immediate start to disciplinary probe
-
First lady Tshepo Motsepe to make contribution to Thuma Mina campaign
-
'We make a call for our people to occupy unoccupied land'
-
[WATCH] 100 days of Ramaphosa: How has the president fared?
-
ANC to announce 3 candidates for NW premier position
-
100 days in office: How has President Cyril Ramaphosa fared?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.