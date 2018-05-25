DA's Madikizela keen to deal with WC leadership issues now

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) highest decision-making body will meet next month to decide whether to show the door to two more people in top leadership positions.

Matzikama Mayor Rhenda Stephan and Stellenbosch council Speaker Donovan Joubert have had to submit reasons to the DA’s federal executive as to why they shouldn't resign from their positions.

This comes after the DA caucuses in their regions lost confidence in them.

Stephan and Joubert aren't the only DA members in trouble.

Knysna deputy mayor Peter Myers was shown the door in October after council voted to remove him. Myers is currently going through a disciplinary hearing.

Evert Manuel resigned as Berg River mayor earlier this week, before a council meeting to discuss his removal. The DA's Fedex has given him time to submit reasons why his membership shouldn't be terminated, amid allegations he encouraged fellow members to leave the party.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he'd rather deal with problems now than closer to the elections.

“We can't afford people in the DA now that cannot be trusted. We’ll rather deal with them now and make sure we strengthen your structures and municipalities, so that you go to elections with a team of trusted lieutenants.”

Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is challenging the DA's decision to rescind her membership in court.

