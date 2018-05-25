Cyril Ramaphosa signs SIU proclamations

The proclamations, among others, authorised the SIU to investigate allegations of intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a broad range of proclamations authorising the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to investigate several matters at various levels of governance in terms of Section 2(1) of the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunal Act, 1996.

The proclamations, among others, authorised the SIU to investigate allegations of:

• serious irregularities in relation to the procurement of goods and/or services in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective contrary to the applicable legal framework

• improper or unlawful conduct by employees or officials

• unlawful appropriation of expenditure or public money or property

• unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing upon State property

• intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property and

• unlawful or improper conduct by any person, which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public or any category thereof.

The investigations are in relation to the affairs of the following entities:

• Mopani District Municipality

• the National Department of Public Works

• the KwaZulu-Natal provincial Department of Transport

• the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA), and various Eastern Cape provincial institutions including:

• the Department of provincial Planning and Treasury

• the provincial Department of Safety and Liaison

• the Eastern Cape Development Corporation

• the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency

• Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality

• King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality

• OR Tambo District Municipality

• the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality.