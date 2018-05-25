CT learner recovering in hospital after 'gang-related' attack

The incident occurred outside Kensington High School premises on Thursday just as learners were being dismissed.

CAPE TOWN - A Kensington High School learner is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed in a suspected gang-related attack.

The incident occurred outside the school premises on Thursday just as learners were being dismissed.

There have been no arrests.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “On Thursday afternoon, after dismissal, a fight broke out allegedly between opposing gangs outside Kensington High School.

"A grade 11 learner was stabbed once in the arm and back by an alleged community member. It’s reported that an alleged gang also set their dogs on some of our learners, and this is completely unacceptable.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)