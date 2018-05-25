Cosatu gives Ramaphosa thumbs up but says there's still urgent work to do
The president will mark a significant milestone on Saturday as the country’s number one citizen for 100 days.
JOHANNESBURG – As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to mark 100 days in office on Saturday, Cosatu has given him the thumbs up, but warns that there are things he still needs to fix urgently.
The federation was at the forefront of Ramaphosa's rise to the Union Buildings, having been the first organisation aligned to the African National Congress (ANC) to endorse him.
The president will mark a significant milestone tomorrow as the country’s number one citizen for 100 days.
So how does the organisation that pushed him to the helm assess him?
Cosatu’s Solly Phetoe says Ramaphosa needs to put his money where his mouth is.
“We reiterate our frustration at the slow pace of transformation and control of the South African economy. We are uncomfortable with the continued recycling of the ministers and board members at SOEs.”
But it’s not all negative.
The federation has given Ramaphosa props for his role in negotiating for the minimum wage, and his commitment to the upcoming jobs summit, amongst other things.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Politics
-
Endumeni mayor Mbatha to remain behind bars
-
First lady Tshepo Motsepe to make contribution to Thuma Mina campaign
-
Zondo: State capture inquiry will be complex
-
The DA's pre-election clean up
-
[OPINION] Land reform in SA, between a rock and a hard place
-
'Land reform fundamental to easing poverty stemming from past racial injustice'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.