Cosatu gives Ramaphosa thumbs up but says there's still urgent work to do

The president will mark a significant milestone on Saturday as the country’s number one citizen for 100 days.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressing thousands of people at Cosatu’s main Workers Day Rally in Port Elizabeth. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG – As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to mark 100 days in office on Saturday, Cosatu has given him the thumbs up, but warns that there are things he still needs to fix urgently.

The federation was at the forefront of Ramaphosa's rise to the Union Buildings, having been the first organisation aligned to the African National Congress (ANC) to endorse him.

The president will mark a significant milestone tomorrow as the country’s number one citizen for 100 days.

So how does the organisation that pushed him to the helm assess him?

Cosatu’s Solly Phetoe says Ramaphosa needs to put his money where his mouth is.

“We reiterate our frustration at the slow pace of transformation and control of the South African economy. We are uncomfortable with the continued recycling of the ministers and board members at SOEs.”

But it’s not all negative.

The federation has given Ramaphosa props for his role in negotiating for the minimum wage, and his commitment to the upcoming jobs summit, amongst other things.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

