City of Joburg 'disappointed' by Treasury cut to housing grant
Finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni tabled his R59 billion budget on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says it's disappointed that Treasury cut its Urban Settlements Development Grant but is still allocating a whopping R1 billion to housing for the 2018/2019 financial year.
He says the city faces a massive housing challenge and he's disappointed that this grant was cut by R336 million.
“But we forge ahead. To this end, the Department of Housing is allocated a capex budget of R3,4 billion. It’s also allocated an operational budget of R1 billion for 2018/2019. As part of this, R120 million has been budgeted to provide 200 service sites, which beneficiaries can be settled in with full ownership.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
