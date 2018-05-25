City of Joburg 'disappointed' by Treasury cut to housing grant

Finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni tabled his R59 billion budget on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says it's disappointed that Treasury cut its Urban Settlements Development Grant but is still allocating a whopping R1 billion to housing for the 2018/2019 financial year.

He says the city faces a massive housing challenge and he's disappointed that this grant was cut by R336 million.

“But we forge ahead. To this end, the Department of Housing is allocated a capex budget of R3,4 billion. It’s also allocated an operational budget of R1 billion for 2018/2019. As part of this, R120 million has been budgeted to provide 200 service sites, which beneficiaries can be settled in with full ownership.”

