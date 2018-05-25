City of Joburg allocates R120m to replace old power meters

Moyane demands immediate start to disciplinary probe
Finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni says their focus among other things is to electrify more homes and improve meter readings.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Joburg has allocated R120 million to reduce the need for manual electricity meter readings.
This forms part of the whopping R1 billion allocated to City Power for the 2018/2019 financial year, a 25% increase compared to last year.
Finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni says their focus among other things is to electrify more homes and improve meter readings.
“We believe we will increase the reading accuracy of the meters and it will ensure we correct our billing queries.”
