Cele on gangs: We’re not declaring war, so no army

On Thursday the minister was in Mitchells Plain where he met with Tafelsig residents.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has shut down calls for the army to be deployed to gang-stricken neighbourhoods.

Instead, the ministry has deployed 269 additional officers to problem areas in the province.

According to the Mitchells Plain community policing forum, at least 25 people have been killed in gang violence in the space of just a month in the area.

The community policing forum Lucinda Evans says: “All role players should have been here. The departments of Social Development and Education had to be here. The solution is not a SAPS solution. We need a multi-disciplinary approach.”

However, the Cele insists police are equipped to deal with gangs.

“We have different units there. They are high powered, like the national intervention unit. They can handle every situation. We are not declaring war, so we won’t bring the army.”

