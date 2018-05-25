CAA: It will take months before SA Express can fly again
The Civil Aviation Authority's director Poppy Khoza says flights will remain grounded until there's a guarantee on safety.
JOHANNESBURG - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says its likely to take a few months before SA Express planes are allowed to leave the runway.
The authority on Thursday announced its decision to ground the airline because of an audit which flagged compliance issues.
At the heart of the regulator's concerns are problems with maintenance at the airline.
The CAA's director Poppy Khoza says flights will remain grounded until there's a guarantee on safety.
“We will have to redo the entire process like looking at a new airline; looking at the system to see if we are satisfied, then we can re-issue the operations certificate.”
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed yesterday that the embattled carrier paid over R5.7 million to the Gupta linked Trillian capital without following due process.
He says the grounding of the airline is the result of a consistent deterioration of it's performance over the years.
“That’s one of the consequences of the capture process that you have had recycling of board members, dubious contracts signed with no transparency.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Business
-
Gordhan: SA Express grounding a consequence of state capture
-
Joburg residents warned to expect water, electricity tariff hikes
-
Hawks probe alleged investment fraud scheme
-
[LISTEN] Listeria outbreak hits Tiger Brands hard
-
Stranded SA Express passengers booked on SAA flights
-
SA Express involved with dodgy deals with Trillian, Gordhan reveals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.