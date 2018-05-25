Popular Topics
ANC to announce 3 candidates for NW premier position

The ANC will this weekend decide on a replacement for former Premier Supra Mahumapelo who stepped down this week.

36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise is crossing her fingers that the ANC doesn’t send her back to the troubled North West province.

The ANC will this weekend decide on a replacement for former Premier Supra Mahumapelo who stepped down this week.

Modise has confirmed that she has not been approached by the party.

Modise is no stranger to being deployed to the North West in times of trouble.

She served as the Premier of the North West between 2010 and 2014 when she was replaced by Mahumapelo.

But she’s not too keen on going back to the province and “hopes” the ANC won’t look her way.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane told a post Cabinet briefing that the party would decide on three names this weekend.

She said the new premier, who will take over a province that has been placed under administration, will be unveiled sometime next week.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Popular in Politics

