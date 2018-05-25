ANC councillor convicted of assault Andile Lungisa granted bail

Lungisa was convicted for having smashed a glass jug over the head of Rano Kayser during a chaotic Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in 2016.

CAPE TOWN - The Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on Friday granted ANC councillor Andile Lungisa bail after he was sentenced to an effective two years imprisonment for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Kayser, who was a mayoral committee member at the time, sustained serious injuries.

Lungisa was today released on R10,000 bail.

He has served 16 days of a two-year jail term so far.

His bid for bail was successful after Magistrate Morne Cannon found that he was not a flight risk.

His lawyers brought the urgent bail application requesting that he be released from custody as he prepares to approach a higher court to fight his sentence.

The ANC councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay will now petition the Grahamstown High Court for leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence.

Shortly after the sentence was handed down earlier this month, the ANC's Youth League and Women's League questioned the jail term handed down, and encouraged Lungisa to appeal.