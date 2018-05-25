Amber Heard raising money for Syrian refugee
The 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday to ask her followers to 'help her save a life'.
LONDON - Amber Heard has started a fundraising page to raise money to pay the medical bills of a Syrian refugee named Weam.
The 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday to ask her followers to "help her save a life", as she revealed she is in the process of raising money to help fund the costly medical bills needed to treat a 12-year-old Syrian girl who is suffering from a "deadly disease".
In a video posted to the photo-sharing app, the 'Justice League' actress said: "As you may know, I recently went on a medical mission with SAMS to a Syrian refugee camp, where I met this incredible 12-year-old girl named Weam. She's currently suffering from a deadly disease and desperately needs our help. She can't afford the thousand dollars a month it costs to provide her with treatment, she needs a blood transfusion immediately.
"I was so inspired by her - despite all these conditions - her beautiful, bright, optimistic soul, that I decided to do something about it. I partnered with Crowd Rise, and I'm starting a fundraiser to help pay for her treatments. So please click the link in my bio, or go to crowdraise.com/amberheard and please, help me save a life."
Amber also left the link to the fundraising page in the caption of the video.
She wrote: "Together we can save the life of a 12-year-old Syrian Refugee named Weam - Link in bio or go to crowdrise.com/amberheard (sic)"
In a second post on the website, the Drive Angry star posted a picture of herself alongside young Weam.
She captioned that snap: "We can, Weam! www.crowdrise.com/amberheard (sic)"
As of the time of writing, Amber has raised $3,195 of her whopping $100,000 goal.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.