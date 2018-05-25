73% increase in public violence in CT since January, say city officials

The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith emphasises that law enforcement agencies have had their hands full dealing with a spate of violent protests.

CAPE TOWN - There's been a 73% increase in public violence in the Cape Town since January, according to the local municipality.

“Our staff are taking strain. We’ve had a 73% increase in public violence since January. We had a presentation from SAPS with the provincial Cabinet where we met to ask them to establish a priority committee for violence so that they can coordinate.”

Protests continue unabated in parts of the Mother City over the hot button issues of land and housing. From Parkwood to Gugulethu, demonstrators have been publicly venting their anger.

#HousingProtests Govan Mbeki Rd has been reopened to traffic foklowing earlier protests that’s thought to be linked to ongoing demonstrations over housing. SF pic.twitter.com/SXSuWOmBhN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2018

A protest has now reared its head in Gugulethu. At least two trucks have been set alight. Protesters descended on one of the torched vehicles, stripping the milk truck of anything that could be salvaged. Others carried cartons of milk to their homes.

#HousingProtests A milk truck has also been torched. A group of residents can now be seen stripping the torched vehicle. Traffic officials are in scene. SF pic.twitter.com/SQ5WzfxEdP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2018

At at the heart of this demonstration are demands for land and housing.

In Khayelitsha, two buses and two cars were set alight on Thursday night.

Beyond the borders of the city, Gansbaai and Hermanus have also seen protests.

So far, an agreement has been struck between Zwelihle residents in Hermanus, government and the local municipality over land and housing.

Calm has also returned to Gansbaai following a protest on Thursday. Disgruntled community members protested over a lack of low-income housing. They're due to meet with the Overstrand mayor on Monday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)