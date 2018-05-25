4 arrested after armed robbery in Nyanga

The men gun pointed a female driver and two of her colleagues, forcing her to stop her car.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested four people in Nyanga in connection with a robbery along Eisleben Road.

The suspects were nabbed during a tracing operation earlier this week.

The men gun pointed a female driver and two of her colleagues, forcing her to stop her car.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “The suspects were arrested in Lusaka in Nyanga. They were linked to an armed robbery incident which occurred on Tuesday. According to information, the suspects robbed a victim at gunpoint [and] they took his cell phone.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)