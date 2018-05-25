100 days in office: How has President Cyril Ramaphosa fared?

He was elected to office in February following his victory as African National Congress (ANC) president in December.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will mark 100 days in office on Saturday, but how has he fared?

He was elected to office in February following his victory as African National Congress (ANC) president in December.

He rose to the Union Buildings just after Jacob Zuma was forced to resign as head of state.

WATCH: Ramaphosa becomes SA's 5th democratically elected president

Ramaphosa made a number of promises and commitments during his first State of the Nation Address, including improving governance at state-owned enterprises, downsizing the bloated Cabinet, improving the economy and fighting corruption.

WATCH: Mabuza, Nene make it onto #TeamRamaphosa

Ramaphosa started his presidency with much optimism not only in the markets but even in the national mood.

In a tough balancing act, he fired 10 ministers, most of whom were central to allegations of state capture, but he still kept some controversial individuals in place.

Following his promise to stabilise SOEs, he moved fast to effect major changes at Eskom by appointing a new board, leading to the axing of several executives facing serious allegations.

There are also new board members at Denel, Prasa and Transnet.

On the economic front, the rand strengthened as soon as Ramaphosa was elected president. He has also appointed special envoys to attract investors with the target of bringing in $100 billion to boost the country’s economy.

On cleaning out state institutions, he’s taken action against suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane, removed Arthur Fraser as DG of the State Security Department but Shawn Abrahams is still the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

LISTEN: Tom Moyane has been treated unfairly, says lawyer

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)