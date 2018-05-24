Zimbabwe army won't allow opposition to rule - minister
Zimbabwe is set to hold a general election by 22 August, the first since the army forced 94-year-old Robert Mugabe to resign.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s government distanced itself on Wednesday from a deputy minister who said the army wouldn’t allow the opposition to rule if it wins an election this year.
The comments by Deputy Minister of Finance Terence Mukupe - which echoed warnings that the military often made under former president Robert Mugabe - provoked outrage on social media and prompted a government spokesman to describe them as a threat to national security.
In an online video, Mukupe is seen telling a rally in Harare on Monday that the army would not let opposition leader Nelson Chamisa take power if he defeated President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Zimbabwe is set to hold a general election by 22 August, the first since the army forced 94-year-old Mugabe to resign and thrust Mnangagwa into power last November.
Constantino Chiwenga, the general who led the de facto coup, has since become vice president.
“Our country, given where we are and where we are coming from, needs a mature person, a steady hand,” Mukupe told supporters in the Shona language. “We cannot say, honestly, the army took the country, practically seized the country from Mugabe, so that they can hand it over to Chamisa.”
Mukupe did not answer several calls to his phone.
His comments will bolster claims by those still loyal to Mugabe who say he was removed illegally.
Simon Khaya Moyo, acting information minister, said in a statement that the comments did not represent the position of the ruling Zanu-PF party, government or the military.
“Suggesting that our well-respected security organs will act in a partisan manner in relation to the country’s politics, apart from being unauthorised, are unlawful, reckless, improper, uncalled for and thus totally condemnable,” Moyo said.
“They imperil national peace and stability, and amount to a frontal challenge to the tenets and practices of democracy.”
During Mugabe’s nearly four decades in power, the army frequently said it would not allow the opposition to take power and military commanders openly supported Zanu-PF.
More in Africa
-
3 Ebola patients slip out of Congo hospital, medics race to control outbreak
-
Crisis-hit Steinhoff repays $2.3bn African debt
-
Cholera outbreak kills 12 in northeast Nigeria
-
[WATCH] Inspiring the next generation of African female boxers
-
UN appeals for $80m after Cyclone Sagar hits Horn of Africa
-
NICD: SA has plan in place to deal with potential Ebola outbreak
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.