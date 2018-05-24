Zim’s MDC wants action taken against minister over election comments
Deputy Finance Minister Terence Mukupe was quoted as telling supporters that the army would never hand over power to MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.
HARARE - Zimbabwe's main opposition party has called for disciplinary action to be taken against a senior government official who suggested the army won't allow the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) to rule Zimbabwe if it wins elections in two months' time.
These are the kind of comments that get the opposition and observers worried.
Mukupe says the army didn’t take over the country from Robert Mugabe, just to hand it over to Chamisa.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government immediately said the comments were unlawful, reckless and didn't reflect the government's position.
But MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora says he hopes the international community will take Mukupe's comments as a statement of intent.
Mwonzora called for the government to take disciplinary action against the deputy minister and he says the army too should put out a statement saying what the minister said isn't true.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
