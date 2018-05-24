Wife of slain CT metro cop welcomes sentencing
The officer's widow, Katriena Koopman, asked the court to make an example of criminals like Jantjies, who kill officers like they are animals.
CAPE TOWN - The wife of murdered metro police officer Ben Koopman says she's at peace now that her husband's killer has been sentenced to life behind bars.
Gangster Christopher Jantjies was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday after he was found guilty of the officer's death this week.
Jantjies shot and killed Koopman outside his Eerste River home in 2016 before stealing his service pistol and two-way radio.
Before sentencing was handed down, the officer's widow, Katriena Koopman, asked the court to make an example of criminals like Jantjies, who kill officers like they are animals.
She says she struggled to sleep after her husband's murder and always feared his killers would return to their home.
Koopman adds her husband was their children's role model, bread winner and someone who was well loved in the community.
“My husband was a community man who was there for them through thick and thin.”
Acting Judge Daniel Thulare says if it was in his power he'd change the name of Stratford Avenue, where the officer was gunned down, to Ben Koopman Road.
Thulare refers to the crime as a planned execution in which Jantjies wanted to send a clear message that the Dixie Boys gang is in charge of the streets of Eerste River.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
