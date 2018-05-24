'We will not get involved in the DA’s fighting'
On Wednesday, Evert Manuel resigned as Berg River mayor before the town council was to vote on whether he should be removed.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Berg River region says it doesn't want to be caught in the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) factional battles.
On Wednesday, Evert Manuel resigned as Berg River mayor before the town council was to vote on whether he should be removed. The municipality’s DA caucus had brought a motion of no confidence against him.
Manuel is the latest mayor in a DA-run municipality in the Western Cape to lose the confidence of his caucus.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille, Matzikama Mayor Rhenda Stephan and deputy mayor of Knysna Peter Myers have also had run-ins with fellow councillors or the DA.
The DA has claimed that there are serious allegations against Manuel, related to him being in talks with the ANC to leave his party.
But the ANC’s Jeff Swart has denied this.
“We will not get involved in the DA’s fighting. They must fight their own fights. We wants facts on the table. Service delivery is standing still at the moment because for the past three days it’s only been about the mayor’s removal.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Raymond Zondo to give update into state capture inquiry
-
Ramaphosa to donate half of salary to new fund
-
Madikizela: We can't afford people in the DA that can't be trusted
-
Mahumapelo: I don’t expect a new position in govt
-
[OPINION] Land reform in SA, between a rock and a hard place
-
Hawks probing Ditsobotla Municipality after revelations of corruption
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.