'We will not get involved in the DA’s fighting'

On Wednesday, Evert Manuel resigned as Berg River mayor before the town council was to vote on whether he should be removed.

Former Berg River mayor, Evert Manuel. Picture: voteda.org
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Berg River region says it doesn't want to be caught in the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) factional battles.

On Wednesday, Evert Manuel resigned as Berg River mayor before the town council was to vote on whether he should be removed. The municipality’s DA caucus had brought a motion of no confidence against him.

Manuel is the latest mayor in a DA-run municipality in the Western Cape to lose the confidence of his caucus.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille, Matzikama Mayor Rhenda Stephan and deputy mayor of Knysna Peter Myers have also had run-ins with fellow councillors or the DA.

The DA has claimed that there are serious allegations against Manuel, related to him being in talks with the ANC to leave his party.

But the ANC’s Jeff Swart has denied this.

“We will not get involved in the DA’s fighting. They must fight their own fights. We wants facts on the table. Service delivery is standing still at the moment because for the past three days it’s only been about the mayor’s removal.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

