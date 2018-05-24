WC land, housing protests spread to Overstrand Municipality
The Overstrand Municipality says protesters gathered at the Masakhane Taxi Rank as part of the demonstration calling of land and housing.
CAPE TOWN - Protests over land and housing continue to gain momentum and have now spread to Gansbaai in the Overstrand Municipality, Western Cape.
A group of Masakhane residents staged a demonstration on Thursday. They’ve since dispersed, and roads have been re-opened.
In a statement, the Overstrand Municipality says protesters gathered at the Masakhane Taxi Rank as part of the demonstration calling of land and housing.
The group is dissatisfied with the municipality’s apparent lack of progress with providing sufficient low-income housing.
The municipality says no official delegation has been nominated to represent the Masakhane community at a meeting they’ve requested with the area manager.
Gansbaai’s area manager Francois Myburgh has requested that they organise an official group of representatives who will meet with him.
There are claims that a group of demonstrators had prevented learners from going to school on Thursday, only allowing matriculants to head to school who are preparing to write exams.
