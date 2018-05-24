WC gets tiny boost in supplementary exam pass rate

About 993 candidates passed their supplementary exams which they wrote in February and March this year.

CAPE TOWN - The completion of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) supplementary exams has given the Western Cape's 2017 pass rate a tiny boost.

It now stands at 84,3% - a slight improvement from 82,4%.

About 993 candidates passed their supplementary exams which they wrote in February and March this year. Of these, 194 achieved a bachelor's pass.

An additional 105 candidates passed their matric after applying for re-marks.

Provincial Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “The Western Cape achieved the highest percentage of candidates in the country with an access to bachelor degree studies in 2017. Even before the supplementary examinations, so this is just all the more pleasing. Our hearty congratulations go to those learners who passed the NSC supplementary exams.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)