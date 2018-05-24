Popular Topics
[WATCH LIVE] Zondo briefs media on state capture inquiry

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is also expected to introduce the premises of the commission on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo (centre), who chairs the commission, announced the team of six officials he appointed to assist him at Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo (centre), who chairs the commission, announced the team of six officials he appointed to assist him at Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the state capture inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is briefing the media on the progress made since the commission started its work on 1 March 2018.

Zondo is also expected to introduce the premises of the commission on Thursday.

Former president Jacob Zuma set up the inquiry after being forced to do so by a court.

Timeline

