[WATCH LIVE] Zondo briefs media on state capture inquiry

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is also expected to introduce the premises of the commission on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the state capture inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is briefing the media on the progress made since the commission started its work on 1 March 2018.

Former president Jacob Zuma set up the inquiry after being forced to do so by a court.