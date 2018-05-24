Popular Topics
US judge rules man (30) must move out of parents' home

Mark and Christina Rotondo have been trying to evict their unemployed only-son for months because he refuses to pay rent or contribute in any way around the house.

CNN screengrab of 30-year-old Michael Rotondo who refused to move out of his parent's house.
CNN screengrab of 30-year-old Michael Rotondo who refused to move out of his parent's house.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – A New York judge has ordered a 30-year-old man to move out of his parents' home after the parents tried and failed for months to get their son to leave the nest.

Mark and Christina Rotondo have been trying to evict their unemployed only-son, Michael, for months because he refuses to pay rent or contribute in any way around the house.

The family drama eventually rolled into the court system, where a judge ruled in the parents' favour and ordered him to leave after having a room for eight years.

Michael argued that legal precedent allowed him six months’ notice before his parents could kick him out.

The judge pointed out another case that nullified that previous decision and called six months an 'outrageous' amount of time to ask for.

Michael responded that it was 'outrageous' to evict him.

