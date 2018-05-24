Uber partners with tech company Aura to protect drivers
JOHANNESBURG - E-hailing cab service Uber has teamed up with a technology company called Aura to improve the safety of its drivers in the country.
This comes after numerous attacks by meter taxi drivers.
Aura has partnered with private security companies to provide drivers with assistance should they find themselves in danger.
Aura chief executive Warren Myers said: “If you hit the panic option, it comes into our system, the closest security vehicle is paired with you and then you’re able to see exactly who that responder is and how far he is. Visa versa, the responder can see exactly where that person is and gets directed to them.”
General manager for Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa Alon Lits says violent incidents against drivers are not as prevalent as they used to be.
“We have seen a large decrease, over 95%, in incidents of taxi intimidation and so we do believe that our partnerships like this one are leading to a decrease in incidents.”
