Two die, 18 injured in train accident in Italy

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Two die, 18 injured in train accident in Italy

The drivers of both the train and a vehicle accompanying the HGV, which was carrying an exceptional load, were killed.

The drivers of both the train and a vehicle accompanying the HGV, which was carrying an exceptional load, were killed. Picture: Twitter
The drivers of both the train and a vehicle accompanying the HGV, which was carrying an exceptional load, were killed. Picture: Twitter
3 hours ago

MILAN - Two people died and 18 were injured when a regional train crashed into a truck in the northern Italian region of Piedmont, emergency services said on Thursday.

The five-carriage train smashed into the heavy goods vehicle (HGV) late Wednesday after the lorry had broken through a level crossing and got stuck on the tracks between the towns of Rodallo and Caluso, Italy’s state train company said.

The drivers of both the train and a vehicle accompanying the HGV, which was carrying an exceptional load, were killed.

The local train connects the regional capital of Turin with the northern city of Ivrea.

It was the latest in a series of deadly accidents on Italy’s rail network.

In January three people were killed when a train derailed along a busy commuter route near Milan. In 2016, 23 people died when two trains collided in the southern region of Puglia.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA