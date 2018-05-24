Tsakane taxi rank to remain closed following deadly shootout

The Gauteng Transport Department took the decision late on Wednesday, following a deadly gunfight in Brakpan, in which four people were killed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Transport Department says that the Tsakane taxi rank will remain closed as long as tensions between drivers persist.

The department took the decision late on Wednesday, following a deadly gunfight in Brakpan, in which four people were killed.

Eight security guards were handcuffed, and 10 firearms were recovered from the scene after the shootout.

The department’s Melitah Madiba says that commuters will have to make alternative transport arrangements.

"The MEC for transport and the MEC for safety have welcomed the arrests of eight people. This is necessary to protect the lives of people and taxi drivers."

WATCH: 8 arrested in #BrakpanShooting

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)