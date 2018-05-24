Tsakane taxi rank to remain closed following deadly shootout
The Gauteng Transport Department took the decision late on Wednesday, following a deadly gunfight in Brakpan, in which four people were killed.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Transport Department says that the Tsakane taxi rank will remain closed as long as tensions between drivers persist.
The department took the decision late on Wednesday, following a deadly gunfight in Brakpan, in which four people were killed.
Eight security guards were handcuffed, and 10 firearms were recovered from the scene after the shootout.
The department’s Melitah Madiba says that commuters will have to make alternative transport arrangements.
"The MEC for transport and the MEC for safety have welcomed the arrests of eight people. This is necessary to protect the lives of people and taxi drivers."
WATCH: 8 arrested in #BrakpanShooting
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.