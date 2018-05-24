Top cop welcomes arrests, recovery of R4m linked to cash-in-transit heists
General Sitole has welcomed the close collaboration between the police and the private sector which has resulted in the arrest of several cash-in-transit company employees.
PRETORIA - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has welcomed the arrests of five suspects and the recovery of R4 million which are all linked to inside jobs at cash-in-transit companies.
The breakthrough follows weeks of cash-in-transit heists which saw at least two attempts on Wednesday night, an attack at the Jabulani Mall in Soweto earlier this week and a successfull robbery of two cash vans in Boksburg last week.
The South African Banking Information Risk Centre says that the number of attacks since January this year is already three times the number recorded over the same period last year.
General Sitole has welcomed the close collaboration between the police and the private sector which has resulted in the arrest of several cash-in-transit company employees.
In the once case, a guard simply fled with the money he was supposed to be transporting, while in the second, a pair of suspects collected cash, but returned to the depot without it.
Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen says better vetting of staff could reduce the number of inside jobs.
There have been an estimated 135 heists since January this year.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.