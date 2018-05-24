Top cop welcomes arrests, recovery of R4m linked to cash-in-transit heists

General Sitole has welcomed the close collaboration between the police and the private sector which has resulted in the arrest of several cash-in-transit company employees.

PRETORIA - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has welcomed the arrests of five suspects and the recovery of R4 million which are all linked to inside jobs at cash-in-transit companies.

The breakthrough follows weeks of cash-in-transit heists which saw at least two attempts on Wednesday night, an attack at the Jabulani Mall in Soweto earlier this week and a successfull robbery of two cash vans in Boksburg last week.

The South African Banking Information Risk Centre says that the number of attacks since January this year is already three times the number recorded over the same period last year.

In the once case, a guard simply fled with the money he was supposed to be transporting, while in the second, a pair of suspects collected cash, but returned to the depot without it.

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen says better vetting of staff could reduce the number of inside jobs.

There have been an estimated 135 heists since January this year.