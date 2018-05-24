Stranded SA Express passengers booked on SAA flights

The SACAA announced on Thursday that it had suspended the carrier’s operating license with immediate effect.

JOHANNESBURG - While there has been no response yet from SA Express on the South African Civil Aviation’s Authority (SACAA)'s decision to ground its operations, it’s understood stranded passengers are being booked on South African Airways (SAA) flights.

The SACAA announced on Thursday that it had suspended the carrier’s operating license with immediate effect.

The authority conducted an audit of the airline’s maintenance organisation and found serious non-compliance with standards.

Barely two weeks after an SA Express aircraft’s engine malfunctioned shortly after take-off from East London, the SACAA has grounded its operations citing serious safety risks.

Kelly Morrison’s mother arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday morning and was scheduled to catch a flight to East London.

“They’ve been really helpful; they’ve given her a night in a hotel and put her in an [SAA] flight tomorrow morning.”

A spokesperson for SA Express says the company chief executive will comment on the development later on Thursday evening.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)