State capture inquiry to cost taxpayers R230m for first 6 months

JOHANNESBURG - While public hearings may only begin in August, the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is already approaching key witnesses to come forward.

Updating the media on the commission earlier on Thursday, chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo said the commission is likely to go on for about two years. He says the public can come forward with information from next week.

Zondo says they have already identified the first round of key witnesses that will face questioning in the state capture inquiry.

Without naming them, he says he is confident they will cooperate with the probe.

“They’ve already been in touch with lawyers who represent certain people who are potential witnesses before the commission. They’ve received cooperation from the lawyers who represent those that they have contacted.”

The commission’s investigating team has already secured commitments from government departments and law enforcement agencies to assist the investigation.

Zondo says he personally sought assistance from Parliament through Speaker Baleka Mbete.

“I received full cooperation from the leadership of Parliament.”

Zondo conceded that the task ahead will be complex and will cost the taxpayer R230 million for the first six months of the inquiry alone.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)