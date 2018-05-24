State capture inquiry to cost taxpayers R230m for first 6 months

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

State capture inquiry to cost taxpayers R230m for first 6 months

Justice Raymond Zondo says they have already identified the first round of key witnesses that will face questioning in the state capture inquiry.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - While public hearings may only begin in August, the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is already approaching key witnesses to come forward.

Updating the media on the commission earlier on Thursday, chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo said the commission is likely to go on for about two years. He says the public can come forward with information from next week.

Zondo says they have already identified the first round of key witnesses that will face questioning in the state capture inquiry.

Without naming them, he says he is confident they will cooperate with the probe.

“They’ve already been in touch with lawyers who represent certain people who are potential witnesses before the commission. They’ve received cooperation from the lawyers who represent those that they have contacted.”

The commission’s investigating team has already secured commitments from government departments and law enforcement agencies to assist the investigation.

Zondo says he personally sought assistance from Parliament through Speaker Baleka Mbete.

“I received full cooperation from the leadership of Parliament.”

Zondo conceded that the task ahead will be complex and will cost the taxpayer R230 million for the first six months of the inquiry alone.

WATCH: Raymond Zondo briefs the media on state capture inquiry

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA