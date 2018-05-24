State argues Luthando Siyoni a flight risk

Siyoni has been implicated in the 2015 murder of Christopher Panayiotou’s wife Jayde and appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrates court Wednesday for a formal bail application.

CAPE TOWN - The State has argued that the man who allegedly helped Christopher Panayiotou hire hit men to kill his spouse is a flight risk.

Luthando Siyoni appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrates court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

Siyoni was on the run for several months before he was eventually apprehended several weeks ago. He's implicated in the 2015 murder of Panayiotou’s wife Jayde.

Having been on the run for six months, the State says that Siyoni is clearly a flight risk. It also argued that Siyoni could influence state witnesses.

He intends to plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The accused, who previously worked for Christopher Panayiotou, initially turned state witness.

His immunity from prosecution was however revoked during the murder trial, when he was declared a hostile witness.

