#SowetoProtest: 'The struggle will continue until they get things right'
The community has been protesting since Sunday, blocking roads with rocks and burning tyres .
JOHANNESBURG - While Moletsane community members in Soweto say they will take to the streets again on Thursday morning over a lack of electricity, police say they are on standby to maintain law and order.
The community has been protesting since Sunday, blocking roads with rocks and burning tyres. Residents say they've had to go without electricity for the past two weeks.
Community leader Jabu Moqha says they are tired of being ignored.
“We took it to the street. This is enough. We’re waiting on them. The struggle will continue until they get things right.”
Police spokesperson Vincent Mashiteng says they’ll monitor the situation.
“There has been protests in Moletsane and residents complained about a lack of electricity. They blocked the roads with rocks and burning tyres.”
Eskom says it’s working on the problem which electricians have identified as overloading.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
