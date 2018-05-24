So you’ve given away your personal data. Now what?

Four digital experts unpack everything from consent to digital detoxes, and the fundamental question of who owns your data.

For those of you worried that you’ve signed up to too many websites, given out too much information or agreed to a few too many terms and conditions, you may think Europe’s new law intended to protect user data (GDPR) offers some answers. But it’s just one piece of this complex puzzle.

When so much of what we do is being conducted and tracked online, efforts to restore privacy will require greater thought and imagination than simply tightening regulation.

