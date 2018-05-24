Seswantsho Godfrey Lebeya appointed new Hawks head

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane made the announcement on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has approved the appointment of advocate doctor Seswantsho Godfrey Lebeya as the national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.

“Lebeya will take over from acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata."

He was deputy national SAPS commissioner from February 2011 until May 2016. He has a doctorate in law and has served in the police for more than three decades. He was one of two senior officers who won a settlement after being illegally fired by former top cop, Riah Phiyega.

