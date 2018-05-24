Seswantsho Godfrey Lebeya appointed new Hawks head
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane made the announcement on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has approved the appointment of advocate doctor Seswantsho Godfrey Lebeya as the national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane made the announcement on Thursday.
“Lebeya will take over from acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata."
He was deputy national SAPS commissioner from February 2011 until May 2016. He has a doctorate in law and has served in the police for more than three decades. He was one of two senior officers who won a settlement after being illegally fired by former top cop, Riah Phiyega.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
Popular in Local
-
SACAA suspends SA Express certificate, grounds 9 aircraft
-
SA Express involved with dodgy deals with Trillian, Gordhan reveals
-
5 suspected hijackers arrested in Grassy Park following shootout
-
Missing teen Katlego Marite found unharmed
-
Murdered Poppie van der Merwe's mom, stepfather sentenced to life in prison
-
Cabinet approves changes to sexual offences law
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.