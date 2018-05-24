Sascoc inquiry report still yet to be released

The probe was first announced by former Sport Minister Thulas Nxesi and was to be a deep dive into the dysfunctional organisation’s culture and finances.

CAPE TOWN - A ministerial inquiry into the Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has yet to release findings long after its conclusion.

The inquiry was led by retired Judge Ralph Zulman with two additional members, former cricket administrator Ali Bacher and labour law expert Shamima Gaibie.

The inquiry into Sascoc ended in the middle of March and saw some explosive testimony from former and current employees.

According to Sport Minster Tokoxzile Xasa, the inquiry’s report has no deadline.

“At the moment there is no indication of the date as to when it will be presented,” she said.

Ali Bacher says the inquiry’s recommendations will be beneficial.

“We have had in our preliminary talks now recommendations and I will be quite confident that it will benefit South Africans more.”

During the hearings, factional battles within the troubled sporting body were laid bare, with other issues such as maladministration, consistent legal battles, financial mismanagement and sexual harassment being exposed.

Sascoc has consistently pleaded poverty, however, sacked CEO Tubby Reddy told the inquiry that spouses of board members were given allowances of R2,400 a day during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

For the board members, the allowance was over R3,500 per day which President Gideon Sam argued is too little, stating the daily allowances were “useless” in some countries.

In total, Sascoc spends R2.2 million each year on allowances for the board, while worryingly it emerged that the same board members spent less than 10% of their time discussing issues related to sport.

