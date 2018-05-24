Sarb to announce decision on repo rate
Figures released by Statistics South Africa show inflation increased to 4.5% year-on-year for April from 3.8% in March.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is set to announce its decision on the repo rate on Thursday afternoon with expectations that it will remain unchanged.
Figures released by Statistics South Africa show inflation increased to 4.5% year-on-year for April from 3.8% in March.
There are concerns that this increase, together with fuel prices set to rise next month, could see inflation rise even further.
Petrol and diesel prices are set to rise by an expected 78 cents and 84 cents a litre next month.
Traders have noted that the latest figure of 4.5% for April is comfortably inside the target range of 3% to 6%.
Lumkile Mondi, from the Wits School of Economics and Business Science, says that he expects rates to remain unchanged.
He also says the bank will be cautious , adding there has been positive news.
“Post the Ramaphosa election we’ve seen some positive news where employment has improved.”
He says the global economy is recovering, but a number of factors, including the weaker rand, will have a direct bearing on Sarb’s decision.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
Phakamani Hadebe confirmed as Eskom CEO
-
Ramaphosa details scope of inquiry into Sars
-
Mark Kingon: 9 cases of illicit financial flows from SA to be probed
-
Crisis-hit Steinhoff repays $2.3bn African debt
-
Salga commits to working with municipalities after AG report
-
NUM to hold talks with AngloGold Ashanti to save 2,000 jobs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.