Salga commits to working with municipalities after AG report
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says that his 2016/2017 audit findings show there's been no positive change towards credible results for municipalities across the country.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) says it's committed to continue working with municipalities and key stakeholders to address the major regression shown with the Auditor-General's findings.
Kimi Makwetu says that his 2016/2017 audit findings show there's been no positive change towards credible results for municipalities across the country over the past five years.
The audit outcomes of 45 municipalities regressed while only 16 of those improved and irregular expenditure now stands at over R28 billion.
Salga's Makhaya Twabu said: “We must also adopt an audit action plan to try to deal with all matters that the AG has complained about.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
