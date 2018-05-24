SAHRC to visit Parkwood after clashes between protesters, police
The violence flared up after structures illegally erected on an open field along the M5 expressway were demolished by authorities.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will be in Parkwood on Thursday following clashes between protesters and police.
Protests followed despite a meeting between residents and Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, in which he urged community members not to occupy land illegally.
SAHRC’s Regional commissioner Chris Nissen is meeting Madikizela before heading to Parkwood.
“I will continue to help… and try to get the people that have been arrested released because some of them are sick. There’s a young woman, 18 years old, who is supposed to be writing exams on Thursday. I also want to hear their side as there’ve been stories about brutality and how they were treated.”
WATCH: Parkwood residents clash with police during a land protest
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
