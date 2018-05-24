SACAA suspends SA Express certificate, grounds 9 aircraft
The decision means that the carrier may no longer operate with immediate effect. The SACAA says it found serious non-compliance of airline maintenance organisation which poses a serious safety risk.
PRETORIA - The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has suspended SA Express’s air operator’s certificate and grounded nine of the operator’s 21 aircraft.
SA Express has recently been under the spotlight with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan revealing on Thursday that the company was involved in a questionable deal with a Gupta-linked company.
The SACAA says it found serious non-compliance of airline maintenance organisation which poses a serious safety risk.
It says the airline could not ensure that operations requirements and safety obligations were met at all times.
While the authority did not disclose the exact nature of the non-compliance, it says five of the 17 findings amounted to severe non-compliance that poses a very serious safety or security risk to the public.
The authority says in order to start operating again, SA Express will have to re-apply for an air operating certificate, an approval for the aircraft maintenance organisation, as well as airworthy certificates of the grounded aircraft.
Airline management could not be reached for comment.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
