SA Express involved with dodgy deals with Trillian, Gordhan reveals

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed on Thursday that the airline paid R5.7 million to Trillian Capital without following proper processes.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan briefs the media ahead of his budget vote debate in Parliament on 15 May 2018. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Another dodgy relationship with a consultancy firm at the heart of state capture, has been unearthed this time at ailing airline, SA Express.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed on Thursday that the airline paid R5.7 million to Trillian Capital without following proper processes.

Gordhan has sent an intervention team to get to the heart of the problems at the airline, which is technically bankrupt.

Cabinet on Wednesday appointed a permanent board for SA Express that will be led by Mmakeaya Ramano.

The minister says the airline is in the state it’s in because employees were on a mission to loot.

“The focus became the question, 'how can I steal,' rather than 'how can I make this airline run properly.'”

He says his intervention team has in just four days discovered two dodgy contracts.

This includes R5.7 million paid to Trillian Capital for advisory services and to raise capital.

“No due process was gone through to hire Trillian, and it appears no capital was ever raised.”

Gordhan says the airline has also been paying R67 million a month on a fuel contract, also without following process.

