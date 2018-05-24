Report: Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behaviour, harassment

Among the women is a production assistant who had been working on ‘Going in Style’, according to a report.

JOHANNESBURG - CNN is reporting that 16 women have come forward accusing US actor Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behaviour and harassment.

It says among the women is a production assistant who had been working on Going in Style, a bank heist comedy starring Freeman in 2015.

She says the actor harassed her over several months and that on one occasion he kept trying to lift her skirt asking if she had been wearing any underwear.

Freeman has denied the allegations.

