Raymond Zondo to give update into state capture inquiry
The update comes as Parliament this week officially handed over the evidence it gathered during its inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will on Thursday outline progress made in the commission of inquiry into state capture involving the Gupta family and their associates.
Former president Jacob Zuma set up the inquiry after being forced to do so by a court.
The update comes almost three months since the commission began its work.
For the last three months, the Zondo Inquiry has been combing through evidence and dealing with logistics in its mammoth task of investigating the nefarious activities of the Gupta family.
The terms of reference of the inquiry is broad and the commission’s head of investigations, Terence Nombembe, has his work cut out for him.
The update comes as Parliament this week officially handed over the evidence it gathered during its inquiry into the alleged capture of Eskom by the Guptas to the Zondo Inquiry.
The deputy chief justice is expected to weigh in on how key witnesses, like the Gupta brothers, will be made to appear before the inquiry while they are fugitives residing in Dubai and India.
Last week, Justice Minister Michael Masutha confirmed he was negotiating with authorities in the United Arab Emirates so that the Guptas will be forced to come back to South Africa to face the law.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
