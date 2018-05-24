Rand slips in EM squeeze ahead of local rates decision
The rand had found some reprieve after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of possible new trade tariffs on automobile imports weakened the dollar.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened early on Thursday, pressured by an expected hawkish tone at the local central bank’s policy meeting after a sharp increase in consumer prices.
At 0640 GMT the rand was 0.56% weaker at R12.5300 per dollar, giving up gains from the previous session that saw the currency trade as firm as R12.4100, its best in a week.
The rand had found some reprieve after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of possible new trade tariffs on automobile imports weakened the dollar, but that support faded quickly as worries over Turkey dimmed risk demand globally.
A 300 basis point interest rate hike by the Turkish central bank late on Wednesday hardly stemmed the lira’s freefall after some initial gains, leading to continued pressure on emerging market currencies generally as risk sentiment sunk.
Data on Wednesday showed local consumer price inflation in April rose sharply, prompting markets to increase bets the Reserve Bank would strike a hawkish tone when it decides on lending rates this afternoon.
A Reuters poll last week unanimously found the bank would keep rates on hold at 6.5%.
Bonds were firmer in early trade, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 5 basis points lower at 8.47%.
The stock market opened firmer with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 index up 0.33% at 50,764 points.
Popular in Business
-
Phakamani Hadebe confirmed as Eskom CEO
-
Ramaphosa details scope of inquiry into Sars
-
Mark Kingon: 9 cases of illicit financial flows from SA to be probed
-
Sarb to announce decision on repo rate
-
Crisis-hit Steinhoff repays $2.3bn African debt
-
Salga commits to working with municipalities after AG report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.